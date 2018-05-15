SOCIETY

Galveston officer goes above and beyond to find woman's lost engagement ring

EMBED </>More Videos

Galveston officer finds woman's lost engagement ring on beach (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is praising a Galveston officer who found her engagement ring after she lost it at the beach Saturday afternoon.

Jessica Haelen thought her engagement ring was gone forever after she lost it in the sand.

The woman said she left before realizing it was gone, and attempted to return to the beach after dark to look for it.

After hours of searching, and no luck, Haelen was devastated and feared that she lost the ring for good.

Galveston Police Officer Derrick Jaradi spotted the wondering woman, and she told him about her ring and search.

Jaradi told her that he just got engaged that afternoon and wanted to help.

The Galveston officer found a metal detector and started searching for the missing ring.

After a few more hours of no luck, the friends decided to give up, once again.

Haelen was devastated until she received a message from Jaradi at 4:30 a.m. stating that he had found the ring.

Jaradi said he had been called out to a party, and decided to look one last time.

"He went the extra mile and he didn't have to," said Haelen.

The wedding is in seven weeks, and Jaradi received a special invitation to the couple's reception.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyengagementpolice officerbeacheslost and foundGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News