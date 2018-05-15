Families forced out of homes after fire erupts at north Harris Co. apartment complex

Ten families are finding a temporary place to live after a Tuesday afternoon fire ripped through the apartments they called home in north Harris County.

Fire crews received a call at about 2:30 p.m. from Pecan Square Village Apartments in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard, where investigators say flames ripped through 12 units, destroying most everything in their path.

Dominic Seals was asleep and only woke up when someone came knocking on the door.

"I didn't smell any smoke. I didn't see any smoke but when I opened the door, that's when all the smoke started coming in," he said. He was able to run to safety.

Rene Powers says his 5-year-old daughter will be devastated by what was lost in the fire. "I mean its hurtful you know, to see that. It's real hurtful. I mean my daughter, she done lost everything and she ain't but 5 years old," Powers said.

Little York Firefighter Eddie Escobar was able to save a pet rabbit from the burning building. He tells Eyewitness News the rabbit was wet but otherwise in good shape. He was able to return it to its owners.

One firefighter suffered a minor shoulder injury.

The Red Cross is helping the 10 families forced from their apartments find temporary housing.

Investigators say a discarded cigarette left on a patio ignited the fire.
