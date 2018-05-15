POLICE CHASE

3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.

EMBED </>More Videos

3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities say three people are in custody after a chase involving suspects.

The chase led law enforcement to the area of Louetta and Grant in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspects.

The chase began in Houston, authorities told Eyewitness News. They said the suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot at a shopping center in the area of Eldridge and Louetta.

It is not immediately known why the chase began.

An Eyewitness News crew reports there is a daycare in the area where police were searching.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasearresthouston police departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLICE CHASE
VIDEO: Truck rampage ends with fiery crash in Australia
'Hellcat' muscle car driver sentenced after memorable chase
5 undocumented immigrants killed in chase near San Antonio
Suspect found in Burger King dumpster
One man is dead after speeding from deputies and crashing
More police chase
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News