3 people in custody after chase ends in NW Harris Co.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities say three people are in custody after a chase involving suspects.
The chase led law enforcement to the area of Louetta and Grant in northwest Harris County Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to look for the suspects.
The chase began in Houston, authorities told Eyewitness News. They said the suspect ditched the vehicle and took off on foot at a shopping center in the area of Eldridge and Louetta.
It is not immediately known why the chase began.
An Eyewitness News crew reports there is a daycare in the area where police were searching.