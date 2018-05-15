COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Local dentists offering free dental care to children

Join Kool Smiles for a FREE day of dental services on May 20. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston-area dentists will host a free dental day for children in need this weekend.

On May 20, Kool Smiles will host their fourth annual "Sharing Smiles Day," which is an annual day of free dental care for children.

"At Kool Smiles, we believe every child should have a dentist," said Dr. Diane Coopwood-Earl, Managing Dental Director for Kool Smiles. "While we're proud to accept a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid and TRICARE, we also know there are children in our community who do not have dental insurance and whose parents can't afford to pay out of pocket for needed dental treatments. Sharing Smiles Day is an opportunity for our dentists and staff to give back to children and families in our community and bring smiles to those in need."

Kool Smiles dentists will provide free dental care to uninsured children from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3840 Aldine Mail Road.

Treatments will include dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions, fillings and sealants.

"If left untreated, tooth decay can lead to pain, difficulty eating, sleeping or speaking, and more serious infections, some of which can be life-threatening," Dr. Diane Coopwood-Earle said. "That's why it's important to see a dentist regularly for preventive care before tooth decay has a chance to do lasting damage."

Parents must register their children in advance, because appointments are limited. Treatment will be given on a first come first served basis.
