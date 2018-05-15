RODEO HOUSTON

THE KING IS COMING: George Strait will perform at RodeoHouston 2019

George Strait to perform at RodeoHouston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced changes to the 2019 schedule, with the addition of an extra day and a concert-only performance by country music icon George Strait.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days -- Monday, Feb. 25 -- Sunday, March 17. Strait will perform on the final night, marking his 30th RODEOHOUSTON performance.

"We are extremely excited to welcome George Strait back to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "George has a long history with the Rodeo, first taking the stage back in 1983. He's been with us through many of our major milestones during the past three decades, has entertained more than 1.5 million RODEOHOUSTON fans and is the only platinum honoree on our Star Trail of Fame."

Strait will return to RODEOHOUSTON on Sunday, March 17, for a full-length evening concert in NRG Stadium. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be the only Texas performance for Strait in 2019. Opening acts will be announced at a later date. There is no rodeo performance scheduled before the concert, however, all activities on the grounds including shopping and dining areas, carnival, livestock and horse show competitions, and other exhibits and attractions at NRG Park will be open to the public on March 17.

The remaining 2019 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment schedule will be announced in early January. Individual tickets for all RODEOHOUSTON performances, including the George Strait concert-only performance, will go on sale in early January 2019. A limited amount of season tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 1, 2018.

LOOKING BACK: Top 5 largest RodeoHouston concert crowds
Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.


More than 35 years ago, George Strait debuted at RODEOHOUSTON. Since then, he has become a household name with 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, the most in all of country music, and 60 No. 1 singles.

In 1996, Strait was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is one of only eight artists to receive this award since the first entertainer performance in 1942.
