Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World

Jim Dolan has more on the Disney surprise for the survivor of a pit bull attack.

PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island --
A young boy was treated to a huge surprise more than a year after he helped save his siblings' lives.

Jeremiah Rivera shielded his little brother and sister from an attacking pit bull in February 2017 and was mauled in the process. He was 5 years old at the time and almost didn't make it.

His parents say the next year was a blur of skin grafts, surgery and rehab and spending months in the hospital.

"I said, 'Jeremiah, after this, we're going to Disney World, you went through so much,'" his mom Latoya White said. "I didn't know how I was going to do it."

Despite it all, Jeremiah remained a happy boy during his road to recovery and on Monday afternoon, he received the surprise of a lifetime.

New York boxing promoter and manager Teddy Atlas and his charity picked up toys for Jeremiah and his siblings and gave the little fighter some boxing tips.

But that wasn't all -- Atlas surprised Jeremiah and his family with a trip to Disney World.

"I'm in the fighting business, he's in a fight, and we're going to help his cornermen a little bit," Atlas said.

The family leaves for their trip on Tuesday.
