Game 2 in 60 seconds: Rockets and fans staying calm after Game 1 loss to Warriors

Here's what you need to know looking ahead to Game 2 of the Rockets vs. Warriors.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Keep calm and get ready for Game 2.

That's what the Houston Rockets are doing after dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors Monday night.

The Rockets lost at home 119 to 106, but they'll be right back on the court Tuesday for practice.

"There were a couple times where we didn't guard anybody and they got a dunk or an open 3. That can't happen," Houston point guard James Harden said after Monday's game.

Rockets fall to Golden State in Game 1 of West finals

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, James Harden speaks on the errors the team suffered against the Warriors.



But if you thought the Rockets would hit the panic button after the loss, think again.

"Definitely no panic at all. We just have to make better adjustments on things that we just should have done better," Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon told reporters.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, Eric Gordon speaks on playing in response to Golden State's reputation of offensive effenciency.


Fans are also still feeling confident.

"We got Game 2 Wednesday, so staying optimistic," one fan told ABC13.

As another fan pointed out, the Houston Astros won in Game 7, so it's not impossible for the Rockets to do the same thing.

Game 2 is Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at Toyota Center. Tickets are still available.

Here's how the rest of the schedule plays out.

Game 3 in Oakland on Sunday, May 20

Game 4 in Oakland on Tuesday, May 22

Game 5 (if necessary) in Houston on Thursday, May 24

Game 6 (if necessary) in Oakland on Saturday, May 26

Game 7 (if necessary) in Houston on Monday, May 28

Oh, and if you happen to catch any of the players before tip-off, make sure you look out for their game-time style.

SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets make fashion statement before Game 1 of West finals
The Houston Rockets make their way into Toyota Center in style ahead of Game 1 of Western Conference Finals.

