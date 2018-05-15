SOCIETY

Michigan fire chief says cameras captured angel image above truck

EMBED </>More Videos

Security camera captures an angel hovering above truck (KTRK)

EAST JORDAN, Michigan (KTRK) --
A Michigan fire chief says his cameras captured an image of an angel above his truck.

Glen Thorman said his motion sensor activated home camera caught the image of what appeared to be an angelic figure moving out of frame.

The church posted the photos on its Facebook page last week with the caption: "Last night at the Thorman's house, the security camera recorded this snapshot. Glen Thorman is the fire chief for East Jordan ...( they attend Jordan Rivers) Yep folks... It's an angel. I guess there is no question who is watching over their residence while they sleep, and yes, they pray that The Angels of the Lord will surround them and their property....These photos have not been altered in anyway. The second photo, the security camera also shot because the angel was moving away. The camera is designed to photograph anything in motion or unusual.... lots of tears today when they opened the security on their camera ...WOW!"



"I said 'That's an angel!' And I was just blown away," Thorman told WPBN. "I couldn't wait to send it to my wife and send it to Deneille. And I said 'I got an angel, and my camera took a picture of an angel.'"

SEE ALSO: Image of Virgin Mary in tree reinforces family's faith


Many people commented on the post:

"This is awesome. Thank you Lord for your protecting angels," Nola C. wrote.
"Awesome. I always knew angels were with you Rhonda and Glen keeping you and your family safe. Good to see," "Gloria T said.

"I am a believer and this photo is exactly what happens but without notice! Thanks for firming my beliefs in life everafter the loved ones are always closer than what you think! AMEN!!!" Thomas R. wrote.

A photographer weighed in on the photo and said that the image is moth-shaped, saying that you can see what appears to be wings and a head.

"But at the same time since it's not clearly in focus and since it is what it is, there may be room for interpretation," Joe Clark said.

RELATED: Couple sees image of Jesus in baby's sonogram

EMBED More News Videos

Couple sees an image of Jesus in their child's sonogram

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfacebookbuzzworthychurchreligioncaught on videou.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News