Republic Roots Bowl Bar makes Montrose debut with juice, açaí bowls and more

By Hoodline
If healthy fruit bowls, juice and smoothies are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The fresh addition to Montrose, called Republic Roots Bowl Bar, is located at 619 Richmond Ave. This is the second location for the Sugar Land-based juice bar, and unlike the original, it does not sell coffee.

Healthy bowl options include a variety of preselected combinations like the Paradise bowl with blended acai, raspberries, pineapple, walnuts, sliced almonds, cacao morsels, granola, peanut butter, and honey. Diners can also customize their own.

In addition to customizable fruit bowls, Republic Roots offers juice shots, like the 24-Carrot with ginger, turmeric and lime. It also sells take-home juice cleanse packages. (You can view the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Republic Roots Bowl Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"This location is definitely my new favorite," said H. P., who was the first to review the new spot on May 4. "They use organic and local ingredients which I love! I tried the Republic but I can't wait to try the Green Bliss."

Yelper Kimberly H. added, "So excited this place finally opened! Delicious bowls with a variety of different toppings. You can select your own toppings or order a bowl with preselected toppings."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Republic Roots Bowl Bar is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
