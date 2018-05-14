FOOD & DRINK

Outdoor bar Truck Yard has put the wheels in motion in downtown Houston

By Hoodline
A new bar and outdoor dining spot featuring a rotating schedule of food trucks and a working Ferris wheel has opened its doors in East Downtown at 2118 Lamar St., Suite 150. The fresh addition, called Truck Yard, is the first Houston outpost of the Dallas-based business, and is a short walk from both BBVA Compass Stadium and Minute Maid Park.

Between its food trucks, bench seating, games like skee ball and corn hole, and working Ferris wheel, Truck Yard has cultivated the feel of a laid-back county fair.

Although the food trucks change daily, providing a large array of food options, the Truck Yard itself always serves its signature cheesesteaks and alcoholic beverages. As the summer heats up, drinks on tap will include local craft beer and frozen cocktails like the Frose, with a California rose spiked with berry vodka. (You can check out the full Truck Yard menu here and the schedule of food truck occupants here.)

The new food truck market has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 22 reviews on Yelp.

"If you've been to the Dallas location, you already know how dope this bar is. If not, you will be blown away by this eclectic oasis," said Farran M., who praised the plentiful outdoor-indoor seating. "There's also an outdoor bar, a small stage for live music and a food truck area. To tie it all in, there's an old, colorful carnival Ferris wheel. ... Every inch of this space has so much character. From the antique decor to the truck bed tables to the license plate menus, I loved the rustic vibe."

"What an awesome place! A nice breeze comes through, plenty of sun as well as shaded areas," Jessica M. said. "Pet friendly, music, beer, cocktails, frozen drinks and food! ... Super chill and relaxing. "

Interested? Stop by to take the new spot for a spin. Truck Yard is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.

