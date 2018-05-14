SPORTS

Game 1 in 60 seconds: Fans agree Rockets must stop Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets fans say they are still optimistic, but the team will have to run as one to stop Kevin Durant. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No one said it would be easy. The Rockets have dropped Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

Houston fans seemed stunned as they left the Toyota Center on Monday night. The Rockets lost the first game at home 119 to 106.

Kevin Durant was the difference maker, finishing the night with 37 points. But fans are not letting the loss stop their optimism for the series.

"I think they'll bring it. They have to. Not everybody was playing their best," one fan said.

"We are not getting the same calls. And we are in Houston and not getting the same calls. But we have to stop Kevin Durant," another fan told Eyewitness News.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni says his team has to put the loss behind them and focus on Game 2 Wednesday night.

"Can live with that (Durant), but you can't live with that and make mistakes. The combination of the two is devastating," D'Antoni said.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, James Harden speaks on the errors the team suffered against the Warriors.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss in the West finals, P.J. Tucker talks about whether the team is panicking and the importance of communication.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, Eric Gordon speaks on playing in response to Golden State's reputation of offensive effenciency.

After the Rockets' Game 1 loss, Clint Capela speaks on the Rockets needing to stay on game plan in the face of an efficient Warriors team.

SWAG CHAMPS: Rockets make fashion statement before Game 1 of West finals
The Houston Rockets make their way into Toyota Center in style ahead of Game 1 of Western Conference Finals.

