Pearland doughnut shop adds James Harden inspired doughnut to its menu

If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite! (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're a doughnut lover and Houston Rockets fans, this new doughnut might be your next favorite!

A Pearland donut shop is honoring the Rockets' player James Harden in its own unique and savory way.

Raymond Peña, the owner of Donut Heaven and Grill, took to social media to share its restaurant's latest tasty addition.


The donut is decorated to (somewhat) resemble the basketball star, from his eyes, down to his well know beard!
