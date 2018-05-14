Friendswood mom jailed after allegedly assaulting officer at school play while drunk

One Friendswood mom is facing several charges after she reportedly disrupted a school play and assaulted a police officer. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
One Friendswood mom is facing several charges after she reportedly disrupted a school play and assaulted a police officer.

Police say they were called to Friendswood Junior High last week, in regards to a mom's behavior causing a disruption during a school play.

A witness in the audience told officials 35-year-old Christy Ann Churchwell was being loud and appeared to be intoxicated.

It was reported that when an officer approached Churchwell and asked to speak with her, he detected a strong smell of alcohol.

Once outside of the school, Churchwell allegedly charged toward an officer. Officials say two bottles of Vodka were found in her purse, and only one of them was still full.

Churchwell was then taken into custody for public intoxication.

Later that night, Churchwell set off the sprinkler system in her cell, flooding the jail, police say.

Her bond has been set to $7,500.
