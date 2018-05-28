HOUSTON ROCKETS

Rockets, Warriors pre-game fashion statements of the Western Conference Finals

The Houston Rockets make their way into Toyota Center in style ahead of Game 1 of Western Conference Finals.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Their fashion has to match their ballin' presence on the court.

The Houston Rockets are looking game-ready but relaxed entering their locker room each game of the Western Conference Finals.

See the Rockets' Game 1 style in the video above.


WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 2


James Harden sported a Gucci panther face bowling shirt before Game 2, which costs $1,280.
WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 3
WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 4


Gerald Green is known for wearing throwback Houston sports jerseys. Many people on social media noticed that he wore a white Robert Horry jersey in Game 2, in which the Rockets won. And in Game 4, Green wore a red Horry jersey.

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green arrives before Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Rockets in Oakland, May 22, 2018.

WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 5
WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 6

WHAT THE ROCKETS AND WARRIORS WORE FOR GAME 7
