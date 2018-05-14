A Pearland man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at a Friendswood church has been arrested.Friendswood police say Micah Clifton Gautney, 21, was arrested and charged with improper photography or visual recording.According to police, Gautney was caught taking upskirt photos of the women as they waited for services at the New Hope Church in Friendswood.Gautney was reportedly pretending to tie his shoes while he took the photos.His bond has been set to $10,000.