Muddy Princess obstacle race coming to Houston in June

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're looking for a girls' dirty day out, you may want to check out Muddy Princess.
The well-known event is coming to Houston on June 3.
If you're not too familiar with their events, Muddy Princess is an obstacle mud run for women only.
The event is open to women of all kinds fitness levels as long as you can crawl, walk, run, club, laugh and play.
Groups are encouraged to enter, but single participants are also welcome and will be paired with other teams to ensure everyone makes it over the obstacle courses.
The event is set to start at 7 a.m. and commence every 20 minutes. Groups will be able to pick the times they want to complete their obstacle course.
The minimum age for entry is 14, and anyone between the age of 14 to 21 will have to sign an indemnity form.