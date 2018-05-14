BUZZWORTHY

Report: NC doctor's license on hold after human fat found in bags in closet

WINSTON-SALEM, NC --
North Carolina's Medical Board has suspended the license of a doctor who they say reused syringes and dermatology products on multiple patients and stored human fat in plastic bags in a closet.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the board suspended the license of Dr. Anne Litton White of Winston-Salem effective last Monday following complaints from six former employees.

Among the accusations were that White did not allow staff to dispose of syringes and unused botulinum toxin or filler product, but had the unused portions stored in baggies in her office. At least four former workers said some of that product was later injected into another patient.

The newspaper could not reach White's lawyer for comment.

White will have an opportunity to respond to the charges at a June 21 hearing.
