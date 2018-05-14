SOCIETY

Mont Belvieu students put love for Whataburger on display in senior photos

WHAT-A-PHOTO! A family members says Ryan Melton and Layton English said the Barbers Hill High School students spent many hours at Whataburger during their high school years. (KTRK)

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) --
A pair of high school friends are celebrating their upcoming graduation in Chambers County with an epic photo spread at Whataburger.

Ryan Melton and Layton English are just days away from graduating from Barbers Hill High School, in Mont Belvieu.

Ryan's mom, Sheila Melton, said when it came to choosing a backdrop for senior photos, the Texas hamburger chain was a natural choice.

"They spent so much time there during high school, it only made sense some of their senior pics should be taken at Whataburger," Sheila wrote on Facebook.

Both students were photographed wearing Whataburger T-shirts under their caps and gowns, enjoying some of their favorite grub, and even checking social media on a smartphone adorn with a Whataburger cover.

