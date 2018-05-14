Homeowners wants officials to fix sewage spill causing strong odor in Sugar Land

The City of Sugar Land says several thousand gallons of sewage spewed into a creek that runs between two of its neighborhoods. (KTRK)

By
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The City of Sugar Land says several thousand gallons of sewage spewed into a creek that runs between two of its neighborhoods.

According to a city spokesperson, a power outage at the lift station located near Mesquite Drive and Amphora Circle precipitated the incident.

Eyewitness News learned that a backup generator which was supposed to kick on, failed to start.

"I worry about my health, that's the number one issue that bothers me," said Sugar Land resident Demetre Grivas.

Sugar Land homeowners want answers after sewage spill

Gaives reported the incident yesterday morning and says the sewage spilled into Steep Bank Creek for hours, causing a noxious stench around his home.

"You cannot breathe," Gaives said.

According to Gaives, this is the second time in the past three weeks that the sewage spilled into the creek.

Steep Bank Creek runs in between First Colony and Sweetwater neighborhoods and empties into the Brazos river.

Sugar Land spokesperson Doug Adolph says the Sugar Land Public Works department is taking corrective action to prevent future failures.

He characterized the spill as "small," but says about 5,000 gallons of sewage was released.

He told Eyewitness News that the incident was reported to the State of Texas.
