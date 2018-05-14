Rice University baseball coach shares emotional final home game

SPORTS

Wayne Graham coached his final home game as the Rice University baseball team's head coach this weekend.

After 23 straight NCAA Tournament appearances and a national championship, Graham, 82, was told his contract would not be renewed after this season.

Graham was not just the Rice Owls baseball coach, but he was instrumental to the entire Rice athletics program.

He takes with him into retirement more than 1,100 wins in 27 seasons and a 2003 World Series Championship.

According to the university's website, the 2012 College Baseball Hall of Fame inductee was head coach for 27 years and is known as one of the top coaches in the country.
