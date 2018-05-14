STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

5 ways to save on a destination wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez explains how to keep costs down for your destination wedding. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

By
If you're planning a destination wedding, but need to keep costs down, check out these five options.

First, find off-peak bargains and package deals. Getting married during off-season or even in the middle of the week can save hundreds.

Also consider a villa for everyone to stay in together to cut down the cost.

Second, keep your guest list small.

If you do, you can make your own stationery and wedding favors.

Third, use your iPhone or iPod for music. You could also ask one of your guests to be your free DJ.

Fourth, look on eBay to find veils, tiaras, silk flowers, even wedding dresses for under $300.

Finally, fake the cake.

Layer fondant or frosting on Styrofoam and serve your guests sheet cake instead.

The fake cake can be great for those photos and Instagram posts. Plus, it'll be your little secret!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societystretch your dollarweddingsRoyal Wedding
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Buy clothes for just $1 at this resale shop Wednesday
Houston family launches site to save you big when bulk shopping
Picture perfect: When to use your phone versus a camera for photos
Top-rated robot vacuums under $300
Take advantage of these FREE things for dad
More stretch your dollar
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News