Thieves drive away with ATM after smashing into store in east Houston

Surveillance video shows the moments thieves smashed into a convenience store to steal the ATM. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are looking for the suspects they say used a stolen pick up truck to smash into a convenience store on the east side Monday morning.

According to the clerk inside the store at the time, this is the second time since August that the Exxon station along the East Freeway near Maxey Road has been hit by thieves.

The clerk told ABC13 about six men used the truck to smash into the wall then grabbed the ATM.

Surveillance video shows the truck back into the window the first time before ramming into the store again, knocking over the machine.

A huge mess is left behind at the Exxon station along the East Freeway after a smash and grab.



The clerk, who was mopping the floor, says he ran off after they crashed into the store.

Police say the suspects left the scene in the truck and drove westbound on I-10.

Authorities are now trying to find the truck's owner.

Police say thieves used a pick up truck to smash into a store and steal the ATM in east Houston.

