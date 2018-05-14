ANIMAL ATTACK

'Hardest time in my life so far': Teen recovers from rattlesnake bite in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Boy bitten by rattlesnake in Galveston (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A mom is spending Mother's Day in the hospital with her son who is recovering from a rattlesnake bite.

Eyewitness News spoke with the family in a hospital in Galveston.

"It was probably the worst pain I've ever felt. Constant sharp pain... It was really bad," Austin Fleming said.

The boy was bitten by a rattlesnake while he was walking around the dunes on West Beach.

"I didn't expect to be here. The fact that he is recovering is Mother's Day present enough for me," Austin's mother, Yesenia Sandino, said.

Sandino said the incident has been the "hardest time in my life so far."

Fleming's foot and leg are healing, but doctors are still not sure when he will be released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
snakeanimal attackTexas CityGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ATTACK
Man stung by wasps while working on home dies
Georgia grandmother strangles rabid bobcat with bare hands
Poor Pups! Porcupine leaves Texas dogs with face full of quills  
Pet monkey attacks employee at Florida Home Depot
Missing woman's remains found inside alligator
More animal attack
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News