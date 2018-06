Texas EquuSearch is helping in the search to find a missing 19-year-old in Houston.According to Texas EquuSearch, DeVante Brooks was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Beltway 8 and Wallisville Road.Brooks was last seen wearing a Hollister shirt, gray basketball shorts with orange and black Nike shoes. He also has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm with the name "Gloria."Anyone with information is asked to contact Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.