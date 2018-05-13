SPORTS

H-TOWN PRIDE! Astros head off to Los Angeles wearing Rockets gear

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros head off to Los Angeles with Rockets gear on. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.

Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were captured in their Rockets paraphernalia.

"Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted.


In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.

The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday at the Toyota Center.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News