HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros head to Los Angeles to face the Angels, but that didn't stop them from sporting their H-Town pride.
Astros players, from Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa to Lance McCullers Jr., were captured in their Rockets paraphernalia.
"Touchdown out in H-Town, there it might get ugly," McCullers Jr. tweeted.
Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly ❄️🚀 #RunAsOne @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/rnfYZ2HOCc— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 13, 2018
In true Rockets spirit, the Astros proclaimed the upcoming road trip as the #RunAsOne road trip.
The Rockets face the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday at the Toyota Center.
The #RunAsOne road trip. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/bw2u1jClif— Houston Astros (@astros) May 13, 2018