GALA

2018 Pratham Gala raises funds for child literacy in Houston with Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman

EMBED </>More Videos

2018 Pratham Gala raises funds for child literacy in Houston with Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 2018 Pratham Gala brought fashion and philanthropy to the Hilton Americas Saturday night.

The event was hosted by entertainer Rajiv Satyal and Neha Dhupia, former Miss India and Bollywood actress.

The guest of honor was Pratham ambassador and renowned Bollywood actress Waheeda Rehman.

The annual event has received a lot of support over the years, and gives guests a chance to mingle and network with other literacy advocates.

"It has become bigger because of the support of the people over here," Rehman said. "They've been very kind, very friendly, very warm, and believing in this project and whatever Pratham is doing for the children."

Hosted by the Houston chapter of Pratham, the gala included a fashion show by noted Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Pratham USA works to provide education to children. This volunteer-driven organization has 14 chapters across the United States.

Established in 1995, the organization is now one of the largest and most successful non-governmental education organizations in India.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsreadingfashion showgalaindiau.s. & worldeducationentertainmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GALA
Fmr. President Barack Obama to attend Rice Univ. event
Pitbull rocks Post Oak Hotel at children's charity gala
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
Houston Rockets at gala in billionaire's backyard
More gala
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Thousands head downtown for 2018 Houston Pride Parade
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around
'Speak English' sign at Dunkin' Donuts goes viral
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias taping Netflix special in Houston
More Community & Events
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News