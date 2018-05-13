Water main break affecting at least 50 homes in Sugar Land community

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials in Sugar Land are working a water main break in the Sugar Creek community.

According to a tweet, about 50 homes in the westside area of Sugar Creek have had their water turned off.

Water should be back on in approximately four to five hours, officials said.

