Day care teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at 3-year-old boy to 'teach him a lesson'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arkansas teacher is accused of telling kids at school to throw rocks at a child. (KTRK)

FORREST CITY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A day care worker in Arkansas is accused of encouraging other kids to throw rocks at another child.

The employee was caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.

The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at Teach and Tend Day Care in Forrest City.

The Forest City Police Department told WHBQ-TV they are investigating the incident.

According to a police report, a former day care employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.

The Department of Child Services are also investigating the incident. The owner of the day care says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day carestudentsteacher
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News