Mother's boyfriend is charged with beating 3-year-old girl to death

A boyfriend of a toddler's mother has been arrested in the beating death of the little girl. Deputies claim none of the stories he's told them add up. (KTRK)

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A woman's boyfriend has been arrested after a 3-year-old girl was beaten to death.

According to reports, the toddlers last few hours were spent fighting for her life on life support, with her mother by her side.

Her mother said when she left for work early Friday morning, her daughter was watching television. However, when she returned home, her toddler was unresponsive.

Deputies arrested the mother's live-in boyfriend Deonte Miller. He was watching the little girl during that time span.

Authorities say Miller was watching the girl when she became unresponsive.

"She was bruised from the waist up," said St. Francis County Sheriff Jeff Goff. He was at the scene shortly after the 911 call was made.

Sheriff Goff rushed the girl to the hospital while attempting CPR.

Sheriff deputies say they believe the toddler had been raped, since they found blood to support their suspicions.

The mother refuses to believe Miller would do such a thing, telling reporters, "I don't think he would do anything like that."

Investigators say Miller has given five different version of how the little girl obtained her injuries, but none of them add up.
