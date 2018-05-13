Man shot in head in NE Houston after dispute outside nightclub

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a man in the head Sunday morning in northeast Houston.

Two men started fighting inside the La Michoa Latinos Club in the 13000 block on Homestead Road just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said one man came to the bar and shot another man in the head after a dispute.

The suspected shooter fled the scene, but police say they have an idea who the suspect is.

The man who was shot was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man shotshootingnightclub
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News