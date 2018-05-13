Police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a man in the head Sunday morning in northeast Houston.Two men started fighting inside the La Michoa Latinos Club in the 13000 block on Homestead Road just before 1:30 a.m.Police said one man came to the bar and shot another man in the head after a dispute.The suspected shooter fled the scene, but police say they have an idea who the suspect is.The man who was shot was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.