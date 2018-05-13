PETS & ANIMALS

Real estate agent rescues starving and abandoned dog from apartment building

EMBED </>More Videos

A real estate agent in Rockford, Illinois rescues a dog, after it is abandoned by its previous owner in an apartment (KTRK)

ROCKFORD, Illinois (KTRK) --
An Illinois real estate agent has gone above and beyond the call of duty by rescuing a starving dog.

Tim Johnson heard that a dog was left behind by some tenants at an apartment complex.

He wanted to pitch in and help, so he went to the unit where the dog was left. What Johnson found was shocking.

Lady was so thin you could see the bones of her rib cage and back. She was emaciated and scared. Also, there was feces and urine throughout the apartment.

"I found her with no food or water and she had obviously been there for multiple weeks," said Johnson.

Johnson said he thinks Lady had been alone in the apartment for about three weeks.

"If you're not providing proper food, water, vet care for your pet, it is a misdemeanor," reminded Stephanie Hicks executive director of Care for Pets said. "It's heartbreaking because there are resources, people hesitate to give them to animal services maybe because there is a $25 fee."

Johnson plans to take Lady to Iowa where she will be nursed back to health. Also, he has multiple families lined up who are interested in adopting Lady.

Also, the property owners plan to file a police report, as well as a report with animal services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogreal estatepet rescueu.s. & worldIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News