SPORTS

Fans help celebrate Texans mascot's birthday at Main Event in Stafford

EMBED </>More Videos

Toro celebrates his birthday at Main Event Entertainment in Stafford. (KTRK)

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) --
From all over, Texans fans showed up to the Main Event in Stafford on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Toro.

Toro, the Houston Texans mascot, was serenaded with the "Happy Birthday" song by Texans defensive end Christian Covington.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also helped celebrate the mascot's birthday by naming May 12 as "Toro Day."



Some of the activities included arcade games, bowling and laser tag.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News