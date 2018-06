An Uber driver in San Diego says he was left bloodied and bruised after he was attacked by two of his passengers."He starts just throwing punches at my head, I can't get him to stop. I've got my glasses on, he knocks my glasses off," Rob Perelman said.The two suspects ran off.Perelman says his car wrecked during the altercation, and will cost him $5,000 to repair.Perelman says he plans to press charges once they are found by police.