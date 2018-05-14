Family and friends remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe

EMBED </>More Videos

Coach killed in boating accident remembered by family and friends. (KTRK)

By
LAKE CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember a father killed following a boating accident on Lake Conroe.

Everyone who knew Jermaine Robbins -- better known as Coach Chop -- has a story.

One of his sons said it had to be good.

"He helped me with everything, little league, football, track team," Shermaine Robbins said.

Robbins was a father to 11 with his wife, but a father to hundreds more who ran track, played football and baseball. He made sure if the hard work was there, every athlete had the funds to participate.

"He's impacted so many young men who didn't have fathers or that guidance," said Jermaine's wife, Tenesha. "And he's been balanced with our children and others."

According to investigators, Robbins was fishing with two friends on Lake Conroe when a larger boat passed by them, causing their boat to capsize.

All three men had on life jackets. As they tried to make it to the shore, Robbins became distressed and fell unconscious.
Those along the shore tried to save his life.

"We want to thank you so much for not just sitting there but trying to bring him back. This community thanks you," a family friend said.

While there is an emptiness without Coach Chop, there is also a determination his impact will live on.

"Do everything 110 percent. If you mess up, just do it again 110 percent," a student added.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News