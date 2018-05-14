Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember a father killed following a boating accident on Lake Conroe.Everyone who knew Jermaine Robbins -- better known as Coach Chop -- has a story.One of his sons said it had to be good."He helped me with everything, little league, football, track team," Shermaine Robbins said.Robbins was a father to 11 with his wife, but a father to hundreds more who ran track, played football and baseball. He made sure if the hard work was there, every athlete had the funds to participate."He's impacted so many young men who didn't have fathers or that guidance," said Jermaine's wife, Tenesha. "And he's been balanced with our children and others."According to investigators, Robbins was fishing with two friends on Lake Conroe when a larger boat passed by them, causing their boat to capsize.All three men had on life jackets. As they tried to make it to the shore, Robbins became distressed and fell unconscious.Those along the shore tried to save his life."We want to thank you so much for not just sitting there but trying to bring him back. This community thanks you," a family friend said.While there is an emptiness without Coach Chop, there is also a determination his impact will live on."Do everything 110 percent. If you mess up, just do it again 110 percent," a student added.