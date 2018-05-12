1 killed in single-vehicle rollover wreck in SW Houston

At least one person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover accident involving a fire in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one person was killed after a single-vehicle rollover accident involving a fire in southwest Houston.

According to police records, dispatch received a call at about 9:45 a.m. in regards to the crash on West Airport at Taintor Street.

A tweet from the Houston Fire Department stated a black male between 25 and 30 years old died due to thermal burns he received after he was ejected from his vehicle during the accident.


At this time, the identity of the victim and the cause of the accident are unknown.
