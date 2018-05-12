73-year-old man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson (KTRK)

PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed his grandson.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Township Road around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Jason Landers with the Paulding County Police Department said 73-year-old William Miller fatally shot Evan Holcombe, 19, in the chest.

According to police reports Miller and Holcombe lived together at the home.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Miller was arrested and charged with murder. He's expected to appear in court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
grandparentsman killedu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News