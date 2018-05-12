The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed his grandson.Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Township Road around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.Sheriff Jason Landers with the Paulding County Police Department said 73-year-old William Miller fatally shot Evan Holcombe, 19, in the chest.According to police reports Miller and Holcombe lived together at the home.Details about the shooting were not immediately released.Miller was arrested and charged with murder. He's expected to appear in court on Monday.