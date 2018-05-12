Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron

Chevron surveillance cameras show the moment a man walked out with $65 worth of beer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a man accused of stealing three cases of beer from a Chevron gas station in northwest Houston.

The store owner Omer Mohammad told Eyewitness News that this isn't the man's first time stealing cases of beer from his store.

According to Mohammad, the man stole $80 worth of beer from the store located in the 9000 block of Jones road in April.

Surveillance video caught the man walking into the store and walking out with two 12-packs and one 18-pack of beer worth $65.

The suspect was seen both times leaving the gas station in a white impala with paper plates.
