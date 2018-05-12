FRESNO

Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, Police say they caught him dancing on camera. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
While investigating a suspicious person who had accessed a locked building near Shaw and Hughes on Tuesday night, police say they caught him dancing on camera.

Police say the suspect, David Seale, had a laptop in his possession which the business had reported stolen the week before. They also found he had several keys in his possession. One of those keys was to the front door of the business and another was to the same suite where the laptop was taken from.


Detectives went through three days of video from the business and were able to see the suspect entering the building with the set of keys over the weekend. They say after he entered the building for the first time, he did a little celebration dance, which was caught on camera.

Police say the suspect entered the building multiple times over the weekend before he was finally caught.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerafresnoburglary
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Dad arrested at elementary school for flashing gun at driver
Pot-infused candy among items seized in California drug bust
Man pushes pregnant wife out of path of speeding truck
Snoring problem? Your dentist may have the solution
More fresno
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News