2 rescued from 18-story building after scaffolding spins out of control

NEW YORK, New York (KTRK) --There were some terrifying moments hundreds of feet in the air for two window glazers in New York.
Workers were inspecting a window on a building when a burst of wind caught their scaffolding and sent it spinning around multiple times.
The scaffolding went around in circles four times, smashing into windows on the 62-story building.
Witnesses say construction workers on the ground had to run for cover as glass started flying.
A rope was used to stabilize the scaffolding and bring it close to the building so the workers could be rescued.
No one was seriously injured.