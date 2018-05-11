ANIMAL NEWS

Asian elephant expecting bundle of joy at Houston Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Tess, a 35-year-old elephant at Houston Zoo, is expecting her third baby this summer! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Zoo has a pretty big announcement, just in time for Mother's Day!

One of their Asian elephants named Tess, who's been pregnant for two years now, is expected to give birth this summer!

Zookeepers say Tess is 35 years old, and mother to a 13- and 7-year-old.

You can watch Tess anytime of day through a webcam on the Houston Zoo website.

RELATED: BABY FEVER AT HOUSTON ZOO

Houston Zoo welcomes adorable, 305-pound baby elephant
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Zoo has welcomed an adorable baby elephant into its ranks.

Baby jaguars make debut at Houston Zoo
EMBED More News Videos

The Houston Zoo welcomes two baby Jaguars

Houston Zoo debuts new giraffe calf
EMBED More News Videos

While the rest of the world was glued to their computer screens waiting to watch April the giraffe give birth, the Houston Zoo had two baby giraffes born in the month of April.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal newspregnancyelephanthouston zoobaby animalsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Former Houston mayor remembers Koko's impression on children
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car
Woman adopts 29-pound cat
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News