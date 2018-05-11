LAWSUIT

Woman kicked off United flight in Houston after man complains of 'pungent odor'

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit alleges a woman and her kids were kicked off a Houston United flight because a man in business class complained of a 'pungent odor.' (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman is suing United Airlines, claiming she was kicked off a flight out of Houston because someone complained that she had a "pungent odor."

The mother and her children were on a flight to San Francisco in 2016.

The suit says a man in business class told the flight crew that she smelled, and he was not comfortable flying next to her.

According to the lawsuit, the woman, who is Nigerian, believes she was booted because of her race.

She and her children were put on another flight five hours later. United has not commented on this lawsuit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitUnited AirlinesracismHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
Ex-Texans cheerleader claims duct tape used to pull back skin
Parents say daughter committed suicide because of bullying
Judge hears case over weed killer's link to cancer
Officer sued for allegedly texting, driving in cruiser
Girlfriend faked music-school rejection letter, suit says
More lawsuit
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News