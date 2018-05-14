SPORTS

Unbraided Rockets' Gerald Green talks about his H-town pride

EMBED </>More Videos

Gerald Green talks about his love for H-Town and playing for Rockets (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gerald Green's story goes far beyond basketball as he quickly rises as a hometown favorite.

The Houston Rockets' 6-foot-7 playmaker came into the NBA 13 years ago, straight out of Gulf Shores Academy.

Green, a Houston native, was first known for his high-flying dunks, even winning the slam dunk contest in 2007.

WATCH: WHO IS GERALD GREEN?
EMBED More News Videos

A quick look at Rockets Gerald Green



Several teams, a stint overseas and more than 10 years later, he's landed back in the city where he was born and raised.

Green was front and center when Hurricane Harvey ravaged our city last year, on the ground helping those in need along with the Relief Gang.

Watch our video above for more from Green, who we caught at practice on Friday after he traded in his signature braids for a free-flowing look.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketshair stylinghair straighteningathletesbuzzworthyNBAhurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News