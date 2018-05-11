EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3457057" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Christine Dobbyn reports from the scene of a shooting where a student from Willowridge High School was shot.

The search is on for the person who shot a teenager at a Missouri City bus stop.Gunshots rang out Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Quail Park Drive and Quail Glenn Drive after a big fight broke out between two feuding families.Students getting off school buses here on Friday afternoon were escorted by Fort Bend County Precinct 2 deputies and Fort Bend ISD officers, just to be safe.It was around 4:45 p.m. Thursday when Antoine Murray, an 18-year-old Willowridge High School student, was shot in the stomach.According to Houston police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two families as Murray was meeting a family member getting off the school bus.Investigators say other people in the teen's family started fighting, and Murray rushed to protect them from harm.Murray was shot by an unknown man, who then fled the scene.Fort Bend ISD says the students on the bus were never in any danger, since the children had already been dropped off before the shooting happened.No arrests have been made, and Houston police did not have a description of the suspect.Murray would not speak with Eyewitness News when we tried to visit with him at his home, but police say he should make a full recovery.