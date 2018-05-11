HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you weren't able to get your hands on one of those Selena shopping bags in March, HEB might be able to do you one better: a copy of one red-hot (and now sold out) magazine featuring the late Queen of Tejano.
A special edition of Newsweek devoted entirely to Selena Quintanilla is out this month, but already sold out across online retailers.
The 100-page magazine chronicles the story of Selena's life, love and music, and has been spotted at Houston-area HEB stores.
Our crew found the magazine at the Vintage Park HEB Market in Cypress for $12.99.
HEB website reportedly crashes in midst of Selena shopping bag frenzy
Stripes stores sell out quick of Selena-themed cups
Dreaming of You: Why we STILL love Selena