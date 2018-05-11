COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Houston lands questionable No. 2 spot on list of America's most diverse cities

Houston ranks second in diversity...sort of (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A new study has ranked Houston as the No. 2 most diverse city in the country. The (somewhat dubious) first-place honor of The Most Diverse City in America goes to Jersey City, New Jersey. But with Houston already anointed as the most the diverse city in the nation, is this new report a case of fuzzy math?

Dr. Stephen Klineberg, a lauded local academic, researcher, and speaker points out a particular flaw in the report published by WalletHub. Jersey City's overall diversity score is 71.51; Houston comes in at 71.49. The rankings measure socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious diversity across 501 cities in the U.S.

For more on this story visit our partners at Culturemap.
