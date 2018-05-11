SOCIETY

Two Morton Ranch students claim discrimination before senior prom because they're lesbians

EMBED </>More Videos

Sam Washburn and Shenta Knox say school administrators gave them multiple, conflicting stories for why they could not be on prom court.

By
KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Prom is tomorrow for Morton Ranch High School students, but two girls feel they're off prom court just because they're gay.

Both students say they won't sit back and accept it.

Sam Washburn and Shenta Knox are both seniors and both ran for prom court.

They found out this week they did not make the cut for prom court, but they say they've been given conflicting reasons as to why.

They say they were first told they didn't get enough votes, but the assistant principal refused to show them vote totals.

After days of requesting meetings with the principal, they got another answer on Friday. They say the administration's story changed, now saying they didn't make court because the girls had a detention for going off campus to buy lunch one day.

The girls believe this is discrimination because they're lesbians.

"I've never experienced that. I mean, maybe a few weird looks here and there, but yeah, it's like upsetting," Washburn said.

"I'm not even fighting to be on prom court anymore," Knox said. "I'm fighting for what's going on underneath the surface."

Katy ISD responded saying this is not about the girls being lesbians. They say students have to meet three criteria to be on court: they have to have enough votes, have good enough grades and no disciplinary problems.

The girls say the school's story changed so many times, they're not buying it.

On Eyewitness News at 6:30, reporter Steven Romo has more on how their parents feel about the uproar.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylgbtlgbtqpromstudentshigh schooldiscriminationKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new studyaCC
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News