LAST CALL: Harvey Arts Recovery Fund deadline

Harvey Arts Recovery Fund offering financial assistance for artists. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If you're an artist and your art was affected by the disaster of Hurricane Harvey, there's a chance you could get some financial assistance. The Harvey Arts Recovery Fund (HARF) has launched a final round of grants to help artists and culture organizations get back on their feet.

The deadline to apply for the grant is Friday, May 11 and you can view the full application here.

In January, HARF awarded more than $40,000 to local artists and arts, heritage and cultural organizations who suffered personal and professional losses due to Hurricane Harvey.

According to HARF, this is how to get that money:

Individuals and nonprofit institutional applicants that are 18 years and older must be able to demonstrate, through appropriate documentation, their cultural or artistic practice and how they pursue this creative mission professionally. They must also prove that their artistic practice was negatively impacted by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. So long as both the need and the reasoning behind the need are clearly present, HARF will not restrict the use of funds to any purpose or category. Those who received funding in the first or second rounds of grants are not eligible to apply this time.

(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
