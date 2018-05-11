Children nearly caught in crossfire of parking lot shooting in Cleveland

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullets fly in wild shooting, narrowly missing young kids (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
Newly released surveillance video shows a gunfight in the parking lot of a Cleveland convenience store.

Several people, including small children, were nearly caught in the crossfire. The shooting happened on Feb. 19.

Video captured three cars pulling into the parking lot and the pole inside opening fire on two vehicles.

WEWS-TV reported that windows were blown out while bullets ricocheted off the back of the building.

The driver of the red car was eventually able to pull off but the gunfire kept coming.

In the video, you can see victims ducking for cover and the last car finally drive away.

One person was injured in the shooting. Police arrested the victim after he was identified as one of the drivers.
