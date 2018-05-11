Police: Woman jailed after slipper-slapping granddaughter

EMBED </>More Videos

95 year old woman accused of slipper slapping her granddaghter (KTRK)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. --
A 95-year-old Florida woman landed in jail after calling the police for help during an argument with her defiant granddaughter.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri tells the Daytona Beach News-Journal that Hattie Reynolds probably wasn't a threat, but her admission of slapping her granddaughter in the face with a slipper qualified as domestic violence.

An arrest report says Reynolds told police Saturday that she wanted 46-year-old Janeen Williams out of her house because she was in bed soaking up the air conditioning Reynolds pays for. When Williams began screaming and swearing at her, Reynolds said she slapped her with the slipper.

Police handcuffed Reynolds and took her to jail for the night. Records show a judge released her on her own recognizance.

A lawyer wasn't listed on records.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
air conditionerfloridathreatdomestic violenceFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News