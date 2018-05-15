Alvin ISD eighth grader spelling his way to the top

An eighth grader from Alvin ISD is spelling his way to the top!Pranav Chemudupaty, from Nolan Ryan Junior High school, won the 2018 Houston Public Media Spelling Bee by correctly spelling the word 'oxyacetylene'. He will travel to Washington D.C. to compete in the 2018 Scripps National Spelling Bee.Spelling bee victories run in the family. Pranav's brother, Aditya Chemudupaty, won the Houston Public Media Spelling Bee himself in 2009 and 2010.Pranav will be up against over 500 spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee this year.